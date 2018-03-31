XRegister
31/03/2018 - 19:31 BST

Now Leeds United Players Are Understanding His Runs – Former Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that the Whites players are now starting to understand the runs Caleb Ekuban makes, but has urged the striker to be more clinical when he has chances to score.

Ekuban’s early goal led the way for only Leeds’ 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday and helped them to recover some of their shattered confidence this season.




The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Chievo Verona last summer, but his first season in England has been blighted by injuries and it was only his 14th league appearance for the Whites.

It was also Ekuban’s first league goal for the club and Whelan is keen to see him kick on following a positive performance, where he played the role of the front man diligently.
 


The former Whites star also wants Ekuban to become more clinical up front as he felt he could have scored more with the chances he received against Bolton.  

But he feels the Leeds players are now learning to pick out the striker.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Ekuban: “I think his overall performance was good. He worked the back four, the channels, he held the ball up [and], he did his tracking back and tackled.

“He got his goal more importantly and that will do him the world of good.”

He added: “But he's got to be more clinical because he could have had a hat-trick.

“I think the players are now starting to understand his runs and when he makes them.”
 