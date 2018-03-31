Patrice Evra On Bench – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes for this afternoon's crunch Premier League meeting with Southampton at the London Stadium.



The Hammers lead Southampton, who are in the final relegation place, by just two points and the meeting between the two sides could go a long way to determining whether either side will be playing their football in the Championship next season.











Hammers boss David Moyes opts to go with Joe Hart in goal, while Declan Rice and Angelo Ogbonna pair up at the back. Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell are also picked.



Further up the pitch, Arthur Masuaku is back following his suspension, while Mark Noble is also picked. Joao Mario plays, as does Cheikhou Kouyate. Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio will be looking to cause an attacking threat.



If the West Ham manager needs to try to change the course of the game then he can make use of his substitutes, with options including Jordan Hugill and Patrice Evra.



West Ham United Team vs Southampton



Hart, Zabaleta, Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Mario, Arnautovic, Antonio



Substitutes: Adrian, Pask, Evra, Cullen, Fernandes, Diangana, Hugill

