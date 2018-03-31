XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2018 - 14:02 BST

Patrice Evra On Bench – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes for this afternoon's crunch Premier League meeting with Southampton at the London Stadium.

The Hammers lead Southampton, who are in the final relegation place, by just two points and the meeting between the two sides could go a long way to determining whether either side will be playing their football in the Championship next season.




Hammers boss David Moyes opts to go with Joe Hart in goal, while Declan Rice and Angelo Ogbonna pair up at the back. Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell are also picked.

Further up the pitch, Arthur Masuaku is back following his suspension, while Mark Noble is also picked. Joao Mario plays, as does Cheikhou Kouyate. Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio will be looking to cause an attacking threat.

If the West Ham manager needs to try to change the course of the game then he can make use of his substitutes, with options including Jordan Hugill and Patrice Evra.

 


West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Hart, Zabaleta, Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Mario, Arnautovic, Antonio

Substitutes: Adrian, Pask, Evra, Cullen, Fernandes, Diangana, Hugill
 