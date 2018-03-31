XRegister
06 October 2016

31/03/2018 - 14:04 BST

Paul Pogba Starts – Manchester United Team vs Swansea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Swansea City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially named their team and substitutes for this afternoon's meeting with Swansea City in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to make sure they hold on to second spot in the league standings and will start as firm favourites to see off the Swans on home turf today.




Jose Mourinho remains without Daley Blind, who has a calf injury.

He picks David de Gea in goal, while for the centre-back pairing Mourinho plumps for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling. Nemanja Matic is in midfield, along with Paul Pogba, while Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez support Romelu Lukaku.

If the Manchester United manager wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

 


Manchester United Team vs Swansea City

De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku

Substitutes: Pereira, Bailly, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Martial, Rashford
 