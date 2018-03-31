XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2018 - 21:24 BST

PHOTO: Great Feeling – Tottenham Hotspur Loanee Back On Grass As Injury Comeback Stepped Up

 




Tottenham Hotspur loanee Vincent Janssen has taken another step towards getting back out on the pitch for Fenerbahce.

Janssen is on loan at the Turkish giants for the season, but has been sidelined by an ankle fracture.




The Netherlands international striker has not played for Fenerbahce since the beginning of December, when he turned out against Bursaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

But Janssen is on the comeback trail and posted a photograph of himself training on the grass on social media.
 


And the Dutchman simply wrote: "Great feeling!

"It's a perfect feeling!"

Janssen has managed just 12 appearances for Fenerbahce over the course of his loan spell, scoring three goals in the process.

He has been looking to bounce back from a nightmare year at Tottenham, where he struggled to make his mark in the Premier League.

Janssen will now be keen to get back into the action as quickly as possible, with Fenerbahce sitting in fourth spot in the Super Lig, five points off a top two Champions League qualification slot, with eight games remaining.
 