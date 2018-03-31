PHOTO: Great Feeling – Tottenham Hotspur Loanee Back On Grass As Injury Comeback Stepped Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur loanee Vincent Janssen has taken another step towards getting back out on the pitch for Fenerbahce.



Janssen is on loan at the Turkish giants for the season, but has been sidelined by an ankle fracture.











The Netherlands international striker has not played for Fenerbahce since the beginning of December, when he turned out against Bursaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.



But Janssen is on the comeback trail and posted a photograph of himself training on the grass on social media.





And the Dutchman simply wrote: "Great feeling!