PHOTO: Rangers Star Issues Message After Missing Out On Matchday Squad

Fabio Cardoso has vowed to get his head down and work hard to get back into the Rangers team.



The Portuguese centre-back has seen Gers manager Graeme Murty prefer other options in the centre of defence and at Fir Park against Motherwell on Saturday, Murty went with Russell Martin and Bruno Alves.











Previous Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, who brought Cardoso in, liked to pair the defender with Alves in the centre of defence.



But Cardoso is not throwing his toys out of the pram and took to social media to vow to work hard and let his performances on the training pitch speak for him.



Work in silence and let your work make noise 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Drscpkc5PL — Fábio Cardoso6 (@fcardoso04) March 31, 2018



He posted a photograph of himself in action in training and wrote: "Work in silence and let your work make noise."