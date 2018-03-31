XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2018 - 21:09 BST

PHOTO: Rangers Star Issues Message After Missing Out On Matchday Squad

 




Fabio Cardoso has vowed to get his head down and work hard to get back into the Rangers team.

The Portuguese centre-back has seen Gers manager Graeme Murty prefer other options in the centre of defence and at Fir Park against Motherwell on Saturday, Murty went with Russell Martin and Bruno Alves.




Previous Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, who brought Cardoso in, liked to pair the defender with Alves in the centre of defence.

But Cardoso is not throwing his toys out of the pram and took to social media to vow to work hard and let his performances on the training pitch speak for him.
 


He posted a photograph of himself in action in training and wrote: "Work in silence and let your work make noise."

Cardoso last featured in the Premiership for Rangers in their 3-2 defeat at Ibrox against Celtic, with the Portuguese being brought off the bench to replace the injured David Bates.

It remains to be seen if he can force his way back into Murty's plans, but Rangers conceded two goals away at Motherwell and needed to score twice to claim a share of the spoils.
 