PHOTO: Rangers Star Issues Message After Missing Out On Matchday Squad

Fabio Cardoso has vowed to get his head down and work hard to get back into the Rangers team.
The Portuguese centre-back has seen Gers manager Graeme Murty prefer other options in the centre of defence and at Fir Park against Motherwell on Saturday, Murty went with Russell Martin and Bruno Alves.
Previous Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, who brought Cardoso in, liked to pair the defender with Alves in the centre of defence.
But Cardoso is not throwing his toys out of the pram and took to social media to vow to work hard and let his performances on the training pitch speak for him.
Work in silence and let your work make noise 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Drscpkc5PL— Fábio Cardoso6 (@fcardoso04) March 31, 2018
He posted a photograph of himself in action in training and wrote: "Work in silence and let your work make noise."
Cardoso last featured in the Premiership for Rangers in their 3-2 defeat at Ibrox against Celtic, with the Portuguese being brought off the bench to replace the injured David Bates.
It remains to be seen if he can force his way back into Murty's plans, but Rangers conceded two goals away at Motherwell and needed to score twice to claim a share of the spoils.