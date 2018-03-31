Really Good Intensity – Celtic Star Earns Brendan Rodgers’ Praise After Win Over Ross County

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his delight at the intensity shown by Stuart Armstrong during his side’s 3-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.



Goals from Moussa Dembele, Armstrong and Tom Rogic helped Celtic to a comfortable 3-0 win over Ross County at home and a step closer to their seventh straight league title.











Celtic dominated the game from the first minute and never allowed the away side a foothold in the game as they cruised to another win at Paradise this season.



Rodgers was pleased with the tempo of the game and was particularly happy with the pace and ruthlessness his side shown to finish off the game after Ross County were down to ten men.





The Celtic boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I thought it was a job well done. It was always going to be a test for us but the pitch was excellent and really helped our passing and the speed of our game.

“We started well and didn't get the goals we deserved but our drive and intensity was good and once we got in front, and their captain was sent off for a really poor challenge, we found that bit of ruthlessness to take our chances.



“It is another three points to where we want to go.”



Rodgers was particularly happy with the drive and intensive shown by one of his goalscorers, Armstrong, and believes that despite struggling towards the end, his performance justified him playing the full 90 minutes.



“Stuart Armstrong had really good intensity in his game.



"He has been out for a long time and is still finding his fitness, but we gave him 90 minutes and he was really good.



“He ran out of steam a bit towards the end but I am very pleased for him. He had a real goal threat and you saw his energy.”

