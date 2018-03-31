This Is Where He’ll Wreak Havoc – Former Man Utd Star On Where To Play Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Andy Ritchie believes Jose Mourinho just needs to use Paul Pogba in his right position to get the best out of him, as the Frenchman has all the tools to become a top player.



Pogba has not been in the greatest of touch for Manchester United over the last couple of months and was struggling to get into the starting eleven before the international break.











The midfielder scored in France’s win over Russia earlier this week, but Mourinho refused to get into the details of his player’s performance for his national team.



Pogba is facing a challenge to get back into the starting eleven at Old Trafford and Ritchie admits that a combination of injuries and being played out of positon has contributed to his lack of form.





The former Manchester United star feels the midfielder has the makings of a great, but he needs to be used further forward on the pitch in order to get the best out of him.

Ritchie said on MUTV when asked about Pogba’s form: “He’s definitely not been the Paul that was playing before the injury.



“As well as that, it’s where he has been asked to play at times has may be curtailed some of the attacking prowess.



"He has at a times played deep with Nemanja Matic and again he has been asked to a do a job by the manager.



“We all agree that his best position is further forward, where he can wreak a bit of havoc and take people on.”



And Ritchie stressed that Pogba has all the tools, adding: “He has got everything that a top footballer needs. He can score goals and he can spray passes.



“He will produce his best football further forward.”

