We Let It Go In Second Half – Jose Mourinho Reacts To Comfortable Man Utd Win Over Swansea

Jose Mourinho has conceded that his Manchester United players eased off in the second half after an almost perfect first half performance in their 2-0 win over Swansea City.



Manchester United dominated the game from the opening minutes and Swansea were struggling to deal with the tempo of the home side’s passing. The breakthrough came very early as Romelu Lukaku scored his 100th Premier League goal following some wonderful combination play from between him, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.











The Belgian almost added a second as Lingard again played a brilliant ball through, but Lukaku’s right footed shot was saved by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.



However, the second goal did come after Lingard again came up with a great ball to Sanchez, who produced a fine finish to put the ball into Fabianski’s bottom right hand corner.





The home side continued to cruise and spray passes around to keep the away side’s defenders on the tenterhooks and whatever little pressure Swansea were trying to put on, the Manchester United defence dealt with it as David de Gea didn’t face a single shot from the opposition in the entire first half.

Mourinho’s men started the second half in the same rhythm and continued to create chances and Juan Mata missed a golden opportunity to score their third after Paul Pogba’s sumptuous floated pass found him unmarked inside the penalty box just before the hour mark.



De Gea was finally forced into action at the hour mark when he made two quick saves from Tammy Abraham to keep Manchester United’s two-goal lead intact. The away side looked more threatening in the second half but the Old Trafford outfit managed to keep their attacking forays to a minimum.



Manchester United continued to control the flow of the game and Lukaku could have added a late third and his second goal after Pogba’s dinked diagonal pass found him at the back post, but Fabianski leapt into action and produced another fine save to keep a semblance of respectability to the scoreline.



Mourinho admits it would have been great had his Manchester United side managed to hold on to their first half momentum after the break but conceded that some of the players were tired following commitments with their national team, which compelled them to ease off.



The Manchester United manager was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It would be perfect if could play the second half as well as we did the first half.



“The first half we played very well, we kept Swansea back, we scored, we played beautiful, it was perfect.



"The second half they improved but we let it go.



"Lots of players played internationals, they tired, they thought the game was in the pocket and we let it go.



“But it's fine.



"Every point is vital because we want to stay in second place."



Manchester United will next take a short trip across to the Etihad next weekend to take on Manchester City in a local derby.

