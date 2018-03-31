Yes, I Was Surprised – Swansea Star Left Stunned By David de Gea’s Brilliance

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham has conceded that he was left perplexed by the double save Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea made from his two shots at Old Trafford in his side's 2-0 loss.



Manchester United dominated the first half and went into the break two a two-goal lead, with De Gea not being called into action even once during the opening 45 minutes.











Swansea showed more vigour in the second half, with Abraham leading the line and the Spaniard was forced into making an outstanding right handed save after the Chelsea loanee turned to get his shot away.



It was his first save of the game and just a few seconds later he was called into action when Abraham again got a shot on goal only for De Gea to parry it with his left hand.





Manchester United scored a comfortable 2-0 win, but the Spaniard made his presence felt when his team required him the most.

And the Swansea striker admits that he was left surprised by De Gea’s brilliance, which he feels makes him the best goalkeeper in the Premier league.



Abraham was quoted as saying by the BBC: "He showed why he's the best 'keeper in the league.



“I was surprised he saved my two shots.



"I'll stay positive and still try and take my chances.”



De Gea has kept 16 clean sheets this season in the Premier League for Manchester United and is a firm contender to win the Golden Glove.

