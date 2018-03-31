Yes, Wembley Is Advantage For Tottenham Hotspur – Former Manchester United Star On FA Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Andy Ritchie admits Tottenham Hotspur will enjoy a little home advantage when they play the Red Devils in the FA Cup semi-final next month.



Tottenham have managed to clear out their psychological cobwebs regarding Wembley this season and have been on an excellent run in the league since the turn of the year.











Considered one of their drawbacks at the start of the campaign, Tottenham have turned Wembley into their strength and many believe they are the FA Cup favourites because of the semi-finals and final being played on their home ground.



While Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that Wembley will not be a big factor when they play Manchester United in the semi-final, Ritchie disagrees and believes Spurs will have their noses ahead a bit because of familiar surroundings.





Asked if Wembley will favour Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final, Ritchie said on MUTV: “I think a little bit.

“That’s one of the questions that was particularly asked about Spurs at the start of the season because they didn’t particularly do well in Europe [last season].



“I think they have settled into their surroundings at Wembley and it will be a difficult game.”



Manchester United will be using the home dressing room when the two sides meet next month at Wembley as they were drawn out of the hat first.

