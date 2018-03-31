XRegister
06 October 2016

31/03/2018 - 10:39 BST

You Won’t Get Many More Chances – Former Manchester United Star Warns Red Devil

 




Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie has warned Luke Shaw that he will not get too many more opportunities to prove himself under Jose Mourinho.

Shaw was hauled off at half time against Brighton ahead of the international beak and Mourinho later revealed that he was not happy with the performance of the Manchester United defender.




The Manchester United manager has preferred Ashely Young over the England left-back and there are suggestions that Mourinho has been left unimpressed by Shaw lackadaisical approach during training.

The Portuguese confirmed that Shaw will be in the squad today against Swansea and Ritchie feels his selection largely depends on whether Young is fit enough to start.
 


The former Red Devils star conceded that Shaw needs to play more games to become more consistent, but also admits that he cannot afford to keep squandering opportunities to impress Mourinho.  

On the prospect of Shaw playing today at Old Trafford, Ritchie said on MUTV: “It all depends on Ashley, if there’s any doubt about him, Luke will play definitely.

“Don’t see why not.

“Yes, he had his issues with the manager and they are trying to work that out.

"He’s got to be consistent and I think that’s what the manager is really saying, he has not been as consistent as he wants him to be.”

Asked how Shaw can become more consistent if he’s not playing regularly, the former Red Devil said: “That’s the big question. To get consistency you have got to play a lot of games and you have got to do it very quickly with the manager.

“You don’t get a second or third chance with him.”

Mourinho has been tipped to sell Shaw in the upcoming summer transfer window.
 