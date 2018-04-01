Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Stoke City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to strugglers Stoke City in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners are 13 points off a top four spot and look to be putting all their Champions League qualification eggs in the winning the Europa League basket, but boss Arsene Wenger will still want his men to finish as strongly as possible in the Premier League.











Wenger picks David Ospina in goal, while for Arsena's defence he plumps for a back four of Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal.



Further up the pitch, the French tactician picks Mohamed Elneny and Jack Wilshere in midfield, along with Aaron Ramsey. Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck will support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



If Wenger needs to make changes to his side then he can look to his bench, where options available include the fit again Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



Arsenal Team vs Stoke City



Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Macey, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Lacazette

