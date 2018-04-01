Almost Went Into Motherwell Dressing Room, Rangers Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy admits he almost went into the Motherwell dressing room on Saturday afternoon, with the Gers playing out a 2-2 draw at Fir Park.



Murphy, who joined Rangers on loan from Premier League side Brighton in the January transfer window, started his career at Motherwell and played for the club until a 2013 move south of the border to Sheffield United.











The winger completed all 90 minutes at his old stomping ground and scored Rangers' equaliser in the second half.



Murphy admits it was odd coming up against his former employers and revealed he almost walked into the Motherwell dressing room after his pre-match warm-up.





" I enjoyed scoring and playing back here because obviously I was here for a long time", Murphy told Rangers TV.