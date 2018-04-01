XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2018 - 13:53 BST

Almost Went Into Motherwell Dressing Room, Rangers Star Reveals

 




Rangers winger Jamie Murphy admits he almost went into the Motherwell dressing room on Saturday afternoon, with the Gers playing out a 2-2 draw at Fir Park.

Murphy, who joined Rangers on loan from Premier League side Brighton in the January transfer window, started his career at Motherwell and played for the club until a 2013 move south of the border to Sheffield United.




The winger completed all 90 minutes at his old stomping ground and scored Rangers' equaliser in the second half.

Murphy admits it was odd coming up against his former employers and revealed he almost walked into the Motherwell dressing room after his pre-match warm-up.
 


"I enjoyed scoring and playing back here because obviously I was here for a long time", Murphy told Rangers TV.

"It did feel a bit odd being back here, I almost walked into the home changing room when we came in from the warm up.

"It was a bit of a strange feeling but I was delighted to get a goal", he added.

Rangers' draw at Fir Park stopped the rot, with Graeme Murty's men having lost their previous two games.

Murphy is set to join Rangers on a permanent basis from Brighton at the end of the current campaign.
 