Harry Kane On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to tackle rivals Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Spurs boast a five-point lead over Chelsea and know that even securing only a draw would help towards locking down a top four spot at the Blues' expense, with the stakes high as each side will have just seven games left to play after today.











Boss Mauricio Pochettino must make do without being able to pick Harry Kane in the starting eleven and he is on the bench, while Harry Winks is out with an ankle knock.



Pochettino has Hugo Lloris between the sticks in goal, while at the back he selects Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez as the central pair. Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele will look to boss midfield, while Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Heung-Min Son.



If the Spurs manager wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Lucas Moura and Victor Wanyama.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea



Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Lamela, Eriksen, Alli, Son



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lucas, Kane

