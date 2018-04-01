XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2018 - 21:57 BST

I’d Love Leeds To Sell Most of Players Signed Last Summer – Former White Won’t Sugar Coat Message

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has revealed he would like to see a majority of the players the Whites signed last summer shipped out in the upcoming transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants finished seventh in the Championship last season, but chose to bring in a raft of players in the summer, with newly appointed director of football Victor Orta overseeing the recruitment.




They currently sit in 12th and have not met expectations, with Whelan having been a fierce critic of a number of the signings made.

And heading into another summer transfer window, Whelan would like to see a number offloaded as he believes they are some way off the standard of player the club need to progress.
 


"I'd love to sell a majority of these players that have been brought in this season because they aren't even Leeds United standard", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We've wasted money and they're on big, long contracts.

"We've saturated our teamsheet with average players.

"I'd have rather gone for two or three of quality.

"Then do another two or three of quality again this year and before you know it you've got six or seven."

Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom has conceded that a squad overhaul could be tough, in a nod to the lengthy contracts given to new signings last summer.
 