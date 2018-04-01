It’s Not Time To Give Up – Former Leeds United Star Issues Playoff Message To Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has told the Whites players not to give up on finishing in the Championship top six just yet.



Leeds' form in 2018 has been dire and not even a change in head coach has sparked a drastic improvement, with the Whites sitting in 12th spot in the Championship standings.











But Leeds did win on Good Friday, beating Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at Elland Road in front of their largest crowd of the campaign, and they are nine points off a top six place with seven games left to play.



A majority of fans have written off the side's playoff hopes and are looking towards next season – but Whelan does not want the players to follow suit.





Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: " Never give up on the dream unless it's mathematically out of question.