Liverpool Star Can’t Wait For Manchester City Clash

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he is relishing the first leg of the Reds' Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City on Wednesday.



Pep Guardiola's men have been supreme in the Premier League and will clinch the title if they beat Manchester United next weekend.











The Citizens have lost just once in the Premier League this term, but the defeat came at the hands of Liverpool, giving the Reds hope they can dump their north west rivals out of the Champions League.



And Van Dijk cannot wait for 19:45 at Anfield on Wednesday to roll around, when Liverpool will once again have the chance to tackle Guardiola's all-conquering side.





" I’m looking forward to it", Van Dijk told Liverpool's official site.