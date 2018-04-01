Mauricio Pochettino Answers On Harry Kane Playing Against Stoke City

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that Harry Kane could start for Tottenham Hotspur against Stoke City on Saturday following his outing off the bench in Spurs' 3-1 win away at Chelsea.



Kane had been battling an ankle injury, but healed quickly enough to command a spot on Spurs' bench at Stamford Bridge.











With Spurs 3-1 up, Pochettino brought Kane on off the bench for the final 16 minutes, with the striker replacing Heung-Min Son.



Spurs are next in action away at struggling Stoke and Pochettino will be desperate for his side not to undo their good work against Chelsea by dropping points in the Potteries.





And he will use the coming week to assess whether Kane can start, though he admits the striker was fit enough for 20 to 30 minutes against Chelsea and not risking him is the name of the game .