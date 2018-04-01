XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2018 - 13:09 BST

Never Question His Work Rate But This Must Get Better – Former Leeds United Star On Ezgjan Alioski

 




Ex-Leeds United star Noel Whelan insists he would never question Ezgjan Alioski's work rate, but wants to see the winger improve his decision making.

Whelan has been criticial of Alioski at points this season, with the Macedonia international struggling to have the impact which many fans expected following his summer arrival and on occasion going to ground easily.




Alioski was in superb form in Switzerland for Lugano and Leeds beat off competition from several clubs to land him last summer, but the physical nature of the Championship has taken some getting used to for the attacker.

Whelan accepts that Alioski always makes sure he puts in a shift for the team, but the former White feels that improvement is needed in the winger's decision making.
 


"I'd never question his work rate. I think his work rate is fantastic. Going forward and defensively as well", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's got tons and tons of energy to give the team. But I'd rather him stay on his feet. Mix his game up a little bit rather than going inside all the time; take somebody down the line.

"And that final bit of quality needs to get better as well.

"That little bit of decision making when he's through on goal, when to release the ball, when to go more yards with the ball and open up a better angle for yourself.

"Hopefully that will come with him."

Alioski, 26, has scored six goals in 34 Championship appearances for Leeds this term, along with providing five assists for his team-mates.
 