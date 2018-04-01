XRegister
01/04/2018 - 19:13 BST

Now Tottenham Will Think They Can Get Second, Former Spurs Star Admits

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas thinks that Spurs will be full of belief that they can finish second in the Premier League after beating Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea took the lead on the half hour mark through Alvaro Morata, Spurs drew level just before the break through a fine 25-yard Christian Eriksen effort.




Dele Alli then produced a brace, striking in the 62nd and 66th minutes to hand Spurs their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990 and establish an eight-point gap over fifth placed Chelsea.

Spurs are two points behind third placed Liverpool, but have played a game fewer, while Manchester United in second are just four points ahead.
 


And Jenas thinks his former employers will now be eyeing the runners-up spot.

"They will definitely feel it is possible and results like today will strengthen that thought within the side", Jenas said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"They are full of belief, they are scoring goals.

"I've had a look at their run-in and it is very generous towards the end of the season.

"So there will be no reason why they won't feel they can go on and win every single game now for the rest of the season", he added.

Next up for Spurs is a visit to struggling Stoke City on Saturday.
 