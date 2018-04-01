One Of His Best, For Sure – Mauricio Pochettino Hails Christian Eriksen’s Strike At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Christian Eriksen's goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win away at Chelsea is one of the best he has seen from the Dane.



With Spurs 1-0 down at Stamford Bridge following an Alvaro Morata strike, Eriksen came up with the goods just before half time to make sure Tottenham did not head in behind at the break.











Eriksen unleashed a shot from around 25 yards out which dipped just underneath the bar, leaving Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero with no chance.



Two second half goals from Dele Alli then put Chelsea to the sword and left the Blues eight points behind fourth placed Tottenham with just seven games to play in the Premier League this season.





Pochettino was delighted with Eriksen's strike and was quick to concede it must rank amongst his favourite goals from the Dane .