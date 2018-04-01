XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2018 - 19:26 BST

One Of His Best, For Sure – Mauricio Pochettino Hails Christian Eriksen’s Strike At Chelsea

 




Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Christian Eriksen's goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win away at Chelsea is one of the best he has seen from the Dane.

With Spurs 1-0 down at Stamford Bridge following an Alvaro Morata strike, Eriksen came up with the goods just before half time to make sure Tottenham did not head in behind at the break.




Eriksen unleashed a shot from around 25 yards out which dipped just underneath the bar, leaving Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero with no chance.

Two second half goals from Dele Alli then put Chelsea to the sword and left the Blues eight points behind fourth placed Tottenham with just seven games to play in the Premier League this season.
 


Pochettino was delighted with Eriksen's strike and was quick to concede it must rank amongst his favourite goals from the Dane.

He told his post-match press conference: "I think it was great. Since he was here, Christian scores unbelievable goals, but for sure that was one of them [the best]."

And Pochettino was quick to stress Eriksen's importance, insisting that Spurs understand the vital work that he does.

"We recognise his value. We enjoy him.

"You can see he's so important for us, Christian.

"He's a talented player."

Pochettino's men will now look to follow up their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990 by beating Stoke City away on Saturday.
 