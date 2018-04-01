PHOTO: Dele Alli Indicates Critics Should Zip It After Brace At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Dele Alli has told his critics to zip it after he fired Tottenham Hotspur to their first win at Stamford Bridge in 28 years.



The midfielder has come in for criticism this season amid performances which have dipped below expectations and he was left on the bench by England boss Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' recent 1-1 draw against Italy.











But Alli answered those who have doubted him by scoring in the 62nd and 66th minutes at Stamford Bridge as Tottenham beat Chelsea 3-1.



He then took to social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating in front of the Chelsea fans and included emojis suggesting his critics should keep quiet.





Alli's goals mean that Tottenham now hold an eight-point lead over Chelsea in fourth spot and are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.