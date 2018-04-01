Remember What Tottenham Have Won – Chelsea Legend Tells Fans To Retain Perspective

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Clive Walker has urged Blues fans to have a sense of perspective following their 3-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, pointing out that Spurs have won nothing in recent seasons.



Spurs winning at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1990 appears set to condemn Chelsea to a season of Europa League football, with the Blues now eight points off a top four place.











Tottenham meanwhile, who impressed in the Champions League this season, look set to once again be back at Europe's top table.



But Walker thinks Chelsea fans should take the rough with the smooth, having won two league titles over the last three seasons, and remember how little their London rivals have won.





He said on Chelsea TV: " We must remember the amount of trophies we've won in recent seasons.