06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2018 - 21:39 BST

Remember What Tottenham Have Won – Chelsea Legend Tells Fans To Retain Perspective

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker has urged Blues fans to have a sense of perspective following their 3-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, pointing out that Spurs have won nothing in recent seasons.

Spurs winning at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1990 appears set to condemn Chelsea to a season of Europa League football, with the Blues now eight points off a top four place.




Tottenham meanwhile, who impressed in the Champions League this season, look set to once again be back at Europe's top table.

But Walker thinks Chelsea fans should take the rough with the smooth, having won two league titles over the last three seasons, and remember how little their London rivals have won.
 


He said on Chelsea TV: "We must remember the amount of trophies we've won in recent seasons.

"And then you look at Spurs who have beaten us today and exactly [we have won more trophies].

"So there is a perspective.

"We are disappointed, but in the grand scheme of things we've had a great time."

Walker now wants Chelsea to focus on finishing the campaign on a high by clinching silverware in the form of the FA Cup; the Blues are in the semi-final.

"Yes, Europa League for next season, but can we go and win the FA Cup? That's massive for us now", he added.
 