We Need This Type of Player – Former Leeds United Star Identifies Transfer Priority

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan says that he wants the club to sign an aggressive centre-back when the summer transfer window opens.



Leeds have struggled to live up to last season's seventh place finish under Garry Monk in the Championship, with the Whites' defence leaking goals.











Under Monk the Whites conceded 47 goals in 46 Championship games last season, but in the current campaign they have already let in 54, despite still having seven games left to play.



Leeds have had three centre-back options this season in Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and the on loan Matthew Pennington.





And Whelan wants to see Leeds dip into their funds to secure another centre-back, someone who can be a leader on the pitch.