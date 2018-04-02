All Pressure Is On Fulham – Former Leeds United Star Rallies Whites

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that the Whites' win over Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday means the pressure will be off when they tackle Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.
There was a form monkey on Leeds' back heading into the game at Elland Road, with the Whites having won just once since Boxing Day and slipped well out of the playoff race picture.
But in front of the biggest crowd of the season at Elland Road, Leeds rose to the occasion and claimed a 2-1 win which keeps faint hopes of a top six finish alive.
Whelan wants Leeds to go to London and have a go at Fulham, while he is sure all the pressure will be on the Cottagers, who are chasing an automatic promotion spot.
"It does [take pressure off against Fulham]. The win lifts that confidence and takes the negativity that had been surrounding them, looking for three points, off their shoulders", Whelan explained on BBC Radio Leeds.
"Hopefully they can take this momentum and this winning feeling into Fulham, because they are going into it as underdogs. The pressure is off them a little bit.
"But still go there with the right attitude and the same desire and determination, and aggression.
"On our day we can beat any team, but we've got to be at it and hit the marks we hit at the beginning of the season to take the three points."
Fulham are putting in a strong push to finish in the top two and currently sit in third spot, seven points behind Neil Warnock's Cardiff City.
In a measure of the task facing Leeds, Fulham have won nine of their last 12 home league games, losing just once.