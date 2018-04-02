All Pressure Is On Fulham – Former Leeds United Star Rallies Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that the Whites' win over Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday means the pressure will be off when they tackle Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.



There was a form monkey on Leeds' back heading into the game at Elland Road, with the Whites having won just once since Boxing Day and slipped well out of the playoff race picture.











But in front of the biggest crowd of the season at Elland Road, Leeds rose to the occasion and claimed a 2-1 win which keeps faint hopes of a top six finish alive.



Whelan wants Leeds to go to London and have a go at Fulham, while he is sure all the pressure will be on the Cottagers, who are chasing an automatic promotion spot.





" It does [take pressure off against Fulham]. The win lifts that confidence and takes the negativity that had been surrounding them, looking for three points, off their shoulders", Whelan explained on BBC Radio Leeds.