Balance Needed – Former Tottenham Hotspur Star Issues Message To Club’s Board

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has urged Spurs to make sure they do not skimp when it comes to spending money as they look to progress.



Tottenham ended a run of 28 years without a win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when they beat Chelsea 3-1 to put themselves in the driving seat to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.











Spurs have enjoyed success without breaking the bank, with the club relying on home-grown talents and smart buys in the transfer market, while also not pushing the boat out in terms of wages.



Jenas is a big fan of how his former club have gone about their business so far, but he believes that a balance must be struck going forward, urging the board not to be reluctant to dip into their funds, both to make signings and award new contracts.





He said on BBC Radio 5 live: " I'm all for the organic process and what they've got out there with the likes of [Eric] Dier and [Dele] Alli is absolutely phenomenal.