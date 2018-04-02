Definitely Want It – Rangers Star Desperate To Break Into Scotland Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie has admitted he has his sights set on breaking into Alex McLeish's Scotland squad.



McLeish recently took charge of his first games back at the Scotland helm and his squad contained a youthful flavour as he looks to turn the page and lead the country back to an international finals tournament.











McCrorie has been out through injury, but has no doubt that he wants to follow in the footsteps of youngsters who have earned places in McLeish's squad.



" I know some of the boys from the 21s", McCrorie told Rangers TV when asked about his Scotland ambitions.





" I'm definitely looking [to get in the Scotland squad], but I need to get back from injury [and play] first of all", he continued.