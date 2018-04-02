XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/04/2018 - 14:11 BST

Definitely Want It – Rangers Star Desperate To Break Into Scotland Squad

 




Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie has admitted he has his sights set on breaking into Alex McLeish's Scotland squad.

McLeish recently took charge of his first games back at the Scotland helm and his squad contained a youthful flavour as he looks to turn the page and lead the country back to an international finals tournament.




McCrorie has been out through injury, but has no doubt that he wants to follow in the footsteps of youngsters who have earned places in McLeish's squad.

"I know some of the boys from the 21s", McCrorie told Rangers TV when asked about his Scotland ambitions.
 


"I'm definitely looking [to get in the Scotland squad], but I need to get back from injury [and play] first of all", he continued.

"I'm looking to try and get in the Scotland squad, to push for it, as long as I can keep my performances up like I was before."

McCrorie has made 19 appearances for Rangers across all competitions in the current campaign and was an unused substitute in the Gers' 2-2 draw at Motherwell on Saturday.

The defender-cum-midfielder will want to push his way back into the side soon as he looks to help Rangers lock down second place in the Scottish Premiership and put Celtic out in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.
 