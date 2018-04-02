Don’t Let This Lead Over Chelsea Slip, Tottenham Hotspur Star Tells Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has stressed the need for his team to hold on to their eight-point lead over rivals Chelsea as they approach the final stage of the season.



The Lilywhites beat their London rivals 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, their first win at the ground in 28 years and in the process strengthened their hold on fourth place in the Premier League.











With seven matches remaining in the season and 21 points being available, the Belgian defender said that the need is to hold on to the advantage and not lose it.



“We’ve got seven games left and we mustn’t give this away. We’re in a great position now and we have to keep it", Vertonghen told his club's official website.





Reflecting on the win on Sunday, the 30-year-old said that it was a good feeling to have finally managed to put the record straight at Stamford Bridge after 28 long years.

The last meeting between the two sides at Wembley resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Lilywhites, with Vertonghen believing that Spurs should have won it. Therefore the former Ajax man feels that the result was some kind of a revenge.



“It feels good. We’ve been close in recent years a couple of times so obviously to win here finally is a good feeling. I think we deserved the win because we had a great game.



"It feels very good to put the record right, especially as we’ve built up a bit of competition between the two teams in recent years and we should have won the home game this season, so it was like a little revenge.”

