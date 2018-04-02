Got To Build On Southampton Win Against Chelsea, West Ham Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham teenager Declan Rice has stressed the need for his team to build on their win against Southampton as they head towards another big game next weekend against Chelsea.



The Hammers put the disappointment of the loss against Burnley behind them as they beat fellow relegation battlers Southampton 3-0 on Saturday to give their hopes of survival in the Premier League a big boost.











David Moyes' team are now placed 14th in the league table, with a five-point lead over Saints, who are placed 18th.



Rice, who played for the full 90 minutes in the match on Saturday, insists that he is over the moon with the performance, particularly given the fact that he and his defensive team-mates managed to keep a clean sheet.





The focus though now shifts to Chelsea, and Rice has revealed that West Ham have already started training and are now looking forward to the game against the Blues.

“As you can see on my face, I’m over the moon", the 19-year-old told his club's official website.



"[It] was special and we needed those three points.



"That puts us five points ahead of Southampton and we need to build on that now.



"We get back to training this week and look forward to Chelsea.



“I think we’ve made them [the fans] happy.



"It’s a 3-0 victory, a clean sheet, and me, the lads and manager couldn’t be happier.”

