Leeds United Must Give More Back To Fans – Former White Wants More Initiatives To Reward Loyalty

Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United to do more to reward the fans' loyalty, after they let season ticket holders take a guest to the game against Bolton Wanderers for free.
The result was Leeds' biggest home crowd of the season on Good Friday as over 35,000 packed into Elland Road to watch a 2-1 win for the Whites.
Leeds fans flocked in their numbers to buy season tickets last summer in a vote of confidence in the new Andrea Radrizzani regime, while the club have reported season ticket renewals are so far ahead of last year.
Whelan has lauded the Leeds fans for their support, but believes loyalty goes both ways and the Whites should have more initiatives to reward the supporters.
"I think they can do more of this for the fans. Not just coming now with eight games left of the season", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"From the beginning of the season you should start giving more back to the fans, for what they do for this football club, they need to have more from the club as well.
"You've got to show loyalty – the fans have. A little bit back is all you ask. They've done that [against Bolton] and look at the turnout.
"It's a lot of money for somebody to come and watch a football game week in, week out – travel, accommodation, food etc.
"This is just a little bit they've given back, but they can give more to the fans."
Leeds owner Radrizzani set a target of a top six finish as the minimum expectation for the Whites this term, but they are set to disappoint the Italian.
It remains to be seen how much money Radrizzani will place at director of football Victor Orta's disposal in the summer transfer window.