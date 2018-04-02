Leeds United Must Give More Back To Fans – Former White Wants More Initiatives To Reward Loyalty

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United to do more to reward the fans' loyalty, after they let season ticket holders take a guest to the game against Bolton Wanderers for free.



The result was Leeds' biggest home crowd of the season on Good Friday as over 35,000 packed into Elland Road to watch a 2-1 win for the Whites.











Leeds fans flocked in their numbers to buy season tickets last summer in a vote of confidence in the new Andrea Radrizzani regime, while the club have reported season ticket renewals are so far ahead of last year.



Whelan has lauded the Leeds fans for their support, but believes loyalty goes both ways and the Whites should have more initiatives to reward the supporters.





" I think they can do more of this for the fans. Not just coming now with eight games left of the season", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.