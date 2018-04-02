No Issues With Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists that he respects all the choices made by his manager Jose Mourinho with regards to team selection and will wait for things "turn a corner" to start playing again regularly for the team.



The French international has found his chances limited of late, with the manager only using him as a second-half substitute in the Champions League second leg fixture against Sevilla and then keeping him out altogether in the match against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.











The Manchester United academy recruit though played the full 90 minutes of the match against Swansea City and he now insists that his omission from the squad in recent games has not got anything to do with his relationship with his manager.



Asked by French broadcaster TF1 whether his relationship with Mourinho has suffered, Pogba said: "Not at all! He's my coach. I respect all his choices.





"I'm playing less. It's something that's not happened to me before. In my young career, I've always played for 90 minutes and haven't found myself on the bench. But here we are, it's happening.

"What I've been going through, I've never experienced it before. But I think it can make me stronger.



"One has to go through these things to turn a corner."



Pogba joined the Red Devils from Juventus for a then record £89m fee in 2016 and has played 28 games for the team this term.

