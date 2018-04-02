Remember, We Can Still Win Trophy – Former Chelsea Star Seeks To Lift Gloom of Spurs Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy has sought to ease the gloom descending on Chelsea after their home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday by reminding fans that the Blues can still finish the season with a trophy.



A 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge against Spurs has left Chelsea all but certain to be playing Europa League football next season.











It has been a big blow to a side that only a year ago were preparing to win the Premier League title after slumping to tenth spot in the previous campaign.



Chelsea were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage, while Barcelona put the Blues out of the Champions League in the last 16 and Cundy makes no bones about the fact the campaign has been a disappointment.





But he noted that Chelsea can still win the FA Cup, where they are due to play Southampton in the semi-final.