06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/04/2018 - 14:56 BST

Squad’s Dramatically Improved But Not Too Bothered About Competition For Places – Rangers Star

 




Ross McCrorie insists he is not concerned about the fierce competition for places at Rangers, despite the squad hugely improving, and is prepared to play anywhere manager Graeme Murty wants him to play.

The youngster has just returned from injury and was on the bench in Rangers' 2-2 draw at Fir Park against Motherwell on Saturday.




Rangers made a number of signings in the January transfer window, increasing the competition for places at Ibrox.

McCrorie, who is able to play in a number of positions, admits that the new arrivals have hugely improved the squad and is ready to slot in wherever Murty demands.
 


"The team has improved dramatically since we've got the signings in in January", McCrorie told Rangers TV.

"The style of play is a lot tidier in certain aspects of the game.

"I'll play anywhere, I'm not too bothered", the youngster continued when asked about competition for places.

"I can play deep in midfield. I can play centre-back or in the full-back areas.

"So wherever the gaffer wants me to play I'll just play there."

McCrorie has clocked up 19 appearances across all competitions for the Gers so far in the current campaign, with his season being interrupted by injury.

He will be looking to feature in Rangers' next game, against Neil McCann's Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday.
 