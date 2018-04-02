Squad’s Dramatically Improved But Not Too Bothered About Competition For Places – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCrorie insists he is not concerned about the fierce competition for places at Rangers, despite the squad hugely improving, and is prepared to play anywhere manager Graeme Murty wants him to play.



The youngster has just returned from injury and was on the bench in Rangers' 2-2 draw at Fir Park against Motherwell on Saturday.











Rangers made a number of signings in the January transfer window, increasing the competition for places at Ibrox.



McCrorie, who is able to play in a number of positions, admits that the new arrivals have hugely improved the squad and is ready to slot in wherever Murty demands .





" The team has improved dramatically since we've got the signings in in January", McCrorie told Rangers TV.