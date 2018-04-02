Still Needs To Learn About Game – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom In Honest Assessment of White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes that the expectations placed on Ronaldo Vieira's head have been too high, with the young midfielder still needing to learn the game.



The 19-year-old burst on to the first team scene two years ago and enjoyed an impressive last term under Garry Monk at Elland Road, featuring in 34 of Leeds' 46 league games.











However, the 2017/18 season has been more of a grind for Vieira, with the youngster starting in only 16 games this season; he started on Good Friday against Bolton Wanderers, with Adam Forshaw out through injury.



Vieira, managed to impress, combining with his team-mates to earn his team a much needed win against the Trotters.





Leeds' 40-year-old head coach feels that there has been too much expectation placed on Vieira and he as the boss has to take the responsibility of guiding the starlet through and helping him reach the desired level.

“That’s part of the problem”, Heckingbottom was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post, while discussing the problems faced by Vieira.



“He burst onto the scene and he’s got tremendous attributes and big potential but he’s got to learn about himself and about the game, about what’s required.



“That’s our job but sometimes when young players burst in like that, the pressure put on them is not necessary.



"It can be tough to handle when you’re already playing at a big club in a tough league, as a young person.



"Things like that can be handled well while still pushing him and demanding things from him.



"He still needs the support.”

