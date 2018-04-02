XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/04/2018 - 22:18 BST

This West Ham Star Probably Best Player I’ve Ever Played With, Hammers Defender Admits

 




West Ham United teenager Declan Rice insists that Marko Arnautovic is probably the best player he has so far played with, performing a crucial role for the side.

The Austrian was on the scoresheet twice as the Hammers beat fellow relegation battlers Southampton 3-0 on Saturday, in the process creating at least some distance between themselves and the drop zone.




Rice, who was on the pitch with the 28-year-old for 80 minutes before the Austrian was substituted, insists that Arnautovic is the best player he has ever played with, doing well not only for his club but also for his country.

“He’s an unbelievable player”, Rice told his club's official channel.
 


“He’s probably the best player I’ve played with, and he’s such a nice guy as well.  

"He’s done it with Austria during the international break, and he’s done it for us [against Southampton].

"He’s a crucial part of our side.”

Arnautovic has so far featured in 27 matches for West Ham this season, scoring seven goals and has set up five more for his team-mates in the process.

Rice and his entire team will now hope that the former Stoke City man will recreate his magic when they visit Stamford Bridge this Sunday to take on defending league champions Chelsea.
 