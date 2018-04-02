When West Ham Fans Behind Us, It’s Amazing – Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham star Marko Arnautovic believes that the Hammers home fans can be amazing when they get behind the team, pushing the players to perform.



The Austrian added to the scoresheet twice as the Hammers beat their fellow relegation battlers Southampton 3-0 to create distance between themselves and the drop zone.











The win was particularly pleasing for West Ham because it came following a disappointing loss at the London Stadium against Burnley, where some fans invaded the pitch in protest after their team conceded three second-half goals.



Praising the home fans, Arnautovic said that the supporters want the players to perform and get right behind the team when they see them doing so.





The scorer of the brace, in an interview with his club's official website, said: “I always enjoy it when I am on the pitch, but obviously we enjoyed [it more] on Saturday.

"Not only the players, but the fans, everyone.



"We did a great job and played a brilliant game.



"We can enjoy that now, but on Monday we will be focused on the next game at Chelsea.



“We know that our fans, when they are behind us, are amazing.



"They are very loud and they want us to perform. We did that on Saturday, so well done to the fans and well done to the boys."



West Ham's next fixture will be against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, with the Hammers confident now being more confident about doing well after the win against Saints.

