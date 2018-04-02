XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2018 - 11:42 BST

You Can’t Do This – Liverpool Legend Advises Reds Before Manchester City Clash

 




Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has warned the Reds against conceding against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

McMahon's two former clubs are set to do battle for a place in the last four of the Champions League and contest the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Anfield this week.




While Manchester City have been in superb form in the Premier League this season, Liverpool are the one team to have beaten them, running out 4-3 winners at Anfield.

McMahon thinks the tie could be decided on away goals and has urged Liverpool to make sure they do not concede in the first leg, with even 0-0 being a good result.
 


"If it's 1-0, maybe 2-0 Liverpool, brilliant. But if there is a goal conceded, an away goal, I think it could go down to an away goal", he said on LFC TV.

"You don't want a 4-3. Even 0-0 is not bad you know because Liverpool are so good away from home on the counter attack.

"It's going to be intriguing."

Manchester City will start the tie as favourites and boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he will prioritise Wednesday's game over a weekend clash against rivals Manchester United.

The Citizens can win the Premier League title if they beat the Red Devils at the weekend.
 