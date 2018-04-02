You Can’t Do This – Liverpool Legend Advises Reds Before Manchester City Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has warned the Reds against conceding against Manchester City on Wednesday night.



McMahon's two former clubs are set to do battle for a place in the last four of the Champions League and contest the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Anfield this week.











While Manchester City have been in superb form in the Premier League this season, Liverpool are the one team to have beaten them, running out 4-3 winners at Anfield.



McMahon thinks the tie could be decided on away goals and has urged Liverpool to make sure they do not concede in the first leg, with even 0-0 being a good result.





" If it's 1-0, maybe 2-0 Liverpool, brilliant. But if there is a goal conceded, an away goal, I think it could go down to an away goal", he said on LFC TV.