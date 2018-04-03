XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2018 - 12:11 BST

Arsenal Target To Make Champions League Football Key To Future Decision

 




The future of Arsenal goalkeeping target Bernd Leno at Bayer Leverkusen is expected to depend on the club’s ability to play Champions League football next season.

Leno’s future at Leverkusen has come under the scanner in recent months, with suggestions that clubs from England, Spain and Italy are keeping tabs on the Germany international.




The 26-year-old has maintained that he is happy at Leverkusen, but has also revealed his ambition to play outside Germany in the near future.

Clubs such as Arsenal, Napoli and Atletico Madrid have been linked with having an interest in Leno, but he is yet to take any definitive decision on whether to continue at Leverkusen.
 


And according to German daily the Rheinische Post, Leverkusen’s Champions League fate next season is expected to play a key role in shaping the goalkeeper’s decision in the summer.  

The Bundesliga club are just a point behind the current top four and if they can manage to qualify for Europe’s elite competition, it could go a long way in helping them to hold on to Leno.

The 26-year-old has a €25m release clause in his contract and Leverkusen would be able to do little if he decides to leave in the summer.

And Leno is unlikely to countenance another season without Champions League football.
 