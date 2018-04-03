Brendan Rodgers Ready To Field Craig Gordon Against Dundee

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that custodian Craig Gordon will feature against the match against Dundee on Wednesday if he declares himself ready to play following his recovery from a knee injury.



The 35-year-old has been out of action since late January after picking up a knee injury in the match against Hibernian, which saw him being replaced at half time by substitute Dorus de Vries.











With the nature of the injury being serious, the Bhoys were forced to look for a replacement and brought in Scott Bain on loan from Dundee.



The 26-year-old goalkeeper though is ineligible to play against his parent club on Wednesday and therefore the news of Gordon regaining full match fitness will be greeted with joy and relief, according to the former Liverpool manager.





"We are just going to check with Craig to make sure everything is okay but he has been back in training and if he declares himself ready he'll play", the Celtic manager told a press conference.

"He has come back a bit earlier than we'd thought he would.



"Scott was great in the games he played, however, now that he is unable to play we are looking to replace him.



"It's great, Craig has been brilliant in his rehab and worked very hard to get himself ahead of schedule."



Gordon has so far featured in 40 games overall for the Hoops this season in which he has managed 22 clean sheets.

