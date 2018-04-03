XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2018 - 12:37 BST

Bundesliga Return For Arsenal’s Recruitment Head Not Ruled Out

 




Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat could return to Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract with the north London club.

Dortmund lost Mislintat to Arsenal earlier this year and the former BVB head scout has been playing a key role in shaping the Gunners’ recruitment plans for the future.




He played a key role in attracting Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in January and is expected to play a huge role in the summer window.

However, Mislintat might not turn out to be a long term appointment and according to German magazine Kicker, he could return to Dortmund at the end of his Arsenal contract in 2020.
 


Dortmund’s managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke has continued to maintain contact with the club’s former chief scout and a return has not been ruled out.  

The Bundesliga giants are plotting an overhaul behind the scenes, with Watzke expected to become the next Dortmund president and Sebastian Kehl being prepared to take over from sporting director Michael Zorc soon.

And it has been claimed that new technical team behind the team could look to attract Mislintat back to Dortmund when his contract with Arsenal expires in two years’ time.

The 45-year-old was instrumental in Dortmund identifying players such as Mkhitaryan and Shinji Kagawa in the past and the club seem keen to get him back soon.
 