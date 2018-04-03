Confirmed: Liverpool Defender Needs Surgery On Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have confirmed that defender Joel Matip will undergo thigh surgery and is set to miss the rest of the season for the Reds.



The Cameroon defender completed the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend despite struggling towards the end of the game.











His injury was assessed after the fixture and it is understood that he will likely require surgery to correct the problem and he is now expected to miss the rest of the season.



Matip has been a key player for the Reds this season and together with January signing Virgil van Dijk, has been pivotal in fixing Liverpool’s early season defensive problems.





He will now be out of action for the rest of the campaign and will miss Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City, with the first leg on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Matip joined Liverpool from Schalke on a free transfer in 2016 and has racked up 67 appearances for the Merseyside giants across all competitions.



With Cameroon not qualifying for the World Cup, the 26-year-old defender has the summer free to recover and recuperate from the injury and get fit for pre-season training with the Reds in July.

