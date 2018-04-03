XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

03/04/2018 - 17:24 BST

He’s Impressive – Brazil Star Lauds Liverpool Target Alisson

 




Liverpool target Alisson has been lauded by Brazil team-mate Paulinho, who is set to go up against his countryman in the Champions League, and believes the shot-stopper is having his best ever season.

Alisson has been in superb form for Roma in the current campaign and the Giallorossi are bracing themselves for bids in the summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid just two of the clubs keen on securing his services.




Paulinho knows all about his countryman and feels Alisson is enjoying the best season of his career at present, being a key man for Roma when it matters in the big games.

He told GloboEsporte.com: "Alisson is a great professional and a great person.
 


"I think he's also going through the best [time] of his career. He has all the strengths", Paulinho continued.

"The campaign he has been having with Roma is impressive.

"He is developing a lot and being key for his team in decisive games."

Alisson, 25, has turned out in 38 games in all competitions for Roma in the current campaign, keeping 17 clean sheets along the way.

Roma are working to lock Alisson down on a new contract, but have yet to convince the Brazilian to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.
 