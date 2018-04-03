He’s Impressive – Brazil Star Lauds Liverpool Target Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Alisson has been lauded by Brazil team-mate Paulinho, who is set to go up against his countryman in the Champions League, and believes the shot-stopper is having his best ever season.



Alisson has been in superb form for Roma in the current campaign and the Giallorossi are bracing themselves for bids in the summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid just two of the clubs keen on securing his services.











Paulinho knows all about his countryman and feels Alisson is enjoying the best season of his career at present, being a key man for Roma when it matters in the big games.



He told GloboEsporte.com: "Alisson is a great professional and a great person.





"I think he's also going through the best [time] of his career. He has all the strengths", Paulinho continued.