Inter Identify Replacement For Manchester United Linked Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are eyeing replacements for Manchester United linked defender Joao Cancelo ahead of the summer transfer window.



Cancelo joined Inter on loan from Valencia last summer and the Serie A giants have an option to make the move permanent for a transfer fee of around €35m.











However, Inter are said to be unwilling to fork out such a sum for the player and there are suggestions that Valencia are unlikely to change the terms of their agreement with the Nerazzurri.



Cancelo is not short of suitors ahead of the summer window and has already been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, who are prepared to pay the €35m needed.





And according to Tuttosport, with the negotiations for Cancelo becoming more complicated, Inter are now looking at replacements ahead of the end of the season.

It has been claimed Inter have turned their eyes towards Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko and are fairly confident of getting a deal over the line with the Spanish giants.



And if they fail to hold on to Cancelo, the Nerazzurri are expected to make an aggressive play to bring the Croatian to the San Siro.

