XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2018 - 21:33 BST

Jurgen Klopp Not Writing Off Liverpool Star’s Season Yet

 



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that there is some hope that midfielder Adam Lallana will return to action this season, but the England international will definitely be back for pre-season.

The 29-year-old had to be substituted just five minutes after his second-half introduction in the game against Crystal Palace on 31st March.




The German manager though revealed that the injury does not look as serious as it previously appeared, but a number of weeks will still be required for him to regain match fitness.

While there is a slightest of chances for Lallana to be fit before the end of the season, Klopp insists that there is absolutely no rush to bring the player back.
 


“Thank God, that’s not as bad as we thought – a number of weeks”, Klopp told his club' official website.  

“There is a little hope, of course, that we can maybe use him again this season but we have to wait; it is absolutely not the time to bring any rush into the situation."

The manager also took time to insist that the fact that Liverpool have played well without Lallana makes the season even more special.

“It is not the Adam Lallana season so far.

"It makes the season so far even more special when you think that we have played the season without him. He will be back for pre-season, of course.”

For the England international the 2017/18 season has been a season to forget because of multiple injury-related issues which have restricted his league appearances to just eleven.
 