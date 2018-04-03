Jurgen Klopp Not Writing Off Liverpool Star’s Season Yet

Follow @insidefutbol



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that there is some hope that midfielder Adam Lallana will return to action this season, but the England international will definitely be back for pre-season.



The 29-year-old had to be substituted just five minutes after his second-half introduction in the game against Crystal Palace on 31st March.











The German manager though revealed that the injury does not look as serious as it previously appeared, but a number of weeks will still be required for him to regain match fitness.



While there is a slightest of chances for Lallana to be fit before the end of the season, Klopp insists that there is absolutely no rush to bring the player back.





“Thank God, that’s not as bad as we thought – a number of weeks”, Klopp told his club' official website.

“There is a little hope, of course, that we can maybe use him again this season but we have to wait; it is absolutely not the time to bring any rush into the situation."



The manager also took time to insist that the fact that Liverpool have played well without Lallana makes the season even more special.



“It is not the Adam Lallana season so far.



"It makes the season so far even more special when you think that we have played the season without him. He will be back for pre-season, of course.”



For the England international the 2017/18 season has been a season to forget because of multiple injury-related issues which have restricted his league appearances to just eleven.

