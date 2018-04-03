Jurgen Klopp Would Suit Bayern Munich Perfectly – Germany Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Germany legend Jurgen Kohler believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be a wonderful fit at Bayern Munich.



The German giants are looking for a new coach as Jupp Heynckes has made it clear that he will not extend his stay at the Allianz Arena beyond the end of the current season.











Thomas Tuchel was long linked with a move to a Bayern Munich, but the former Dortmund boss is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to become the new Paris Saint-Germain coach in the summer.



30-year-old Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann is also believed to be on Bayern Munich’s radar, but many believe he is too young to take responsibility for such a huge job.





Klopp is believed to be Bayern Munich’s dream target, but he has a contract until 2022 with Liverpool and is unlikely to leave the Merseyside club in the summer.

But many believe the 50-year-old is the ideal fit for the Bavarians and Kohler is keen to see Klopp take up the challenge of becoming the new coach at the Allianz Arena.



He feels Klopp’s ability to connect with the fans and the players makes him such an attractive proposition for Bayern Munch.



“He has had a great career so far”, Kohler said on Sky Deutschland.



“I would wish to see him at Bayern Munich, I think Jurgen Klopp would be a great fit.”



He added: “Jurgen is also a catcher of human emotions, he can take the crowd with him and creates a responsive environment.



“With him everyone feels that they are wanted.”

