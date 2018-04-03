XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2018 - 16:00 BST

Leeds United Are Decent – Fulham Star Not Underestimating Whites

 




Tom Cairney admits that Fulham will have to be on their game this evening when they play host to Leeds United in a Championship fixture at Craven Cottage.

Leeds' hopes of finishing in the top six are all but over after a disastrous run of form in 2018, but a Good Friday win over Bolton Wanderers did give some Whites fans encouragement that there may still be a slight chance.




The Whites would also need to surely win at third placed Fulham tonight and Cairney, wary of Leeds' good start to the season, knows the Cottagers must be on their game to do the business.

And the midfielder urged his team-mates to repeat their display on Good Friday, when they beat Norwich City 2-0 at Carrow Road.
 


"We’re going out to win the game and it will be fairly attacking from us", Cairney told his club's official site.

"Leeds had a great start to the season but had a bit of a wobble of late and brought in a new manager.

"But they’ve got decent players so we’ll have to be on it, like we were on Friday, to come out with three points", he added.

The last five meetings between Fulham and Leeds have ended in draws, a result which would be far from ideal for either team this evening at Craven Cottage.

While a win for Leeds would not move the Whites from 12th place, it would cut the gap to the top six to seven points.
 