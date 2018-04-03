Leicester City Just One of 12 Clubs In For French Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are amongst the dozen clubs who are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa in the summer transfer window.



Ben Arfa has not played a minute of football this season and Leicester were interested in signing the player in January when he came close to leaving the Parisians.











His contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and his representatives are working behind the scenes to find him a new club before the start of next season.



Claude Puel is still keen to take his former Nice player to Leicester but according to Le Parisien, a dozen clubs are vying for the French winger’s signature in the summer.





Ligue 1 giants such as Lyon and Marseille are also keen on securing Ben Arfa’s signature on a free transfer in the summer as more clubs join the queue for him before the window opens.

Ben Arfa is expected to prioritise a club playing in the Champions League, but it has been claimed that the majority of the clubs interested in the player are not involved in the competition.



However, what could favour Leicester in the chase is that after being shunned by PSG coach Unai Emery, the Frenchman is expected to be extra careful about the identity of his next coach.



And Puel’s rapport with Ben Arfa could play a significant role in Leicester’s attempts to sign him in the summer.

