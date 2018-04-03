Pep Guardiola Confirms Sergio Aguero Absence For Liverpool Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that striker Sergio Aguero has stayed in Manchester as he recovers from a "small problem" and won't be available for the all important Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.



The Argentine has been out since the match against Chelsea on 4th March after picking up a knee injury in training and failed to make it for Argentina's two friendlies against Spain and Italy.











Manchester City's manager had initially expected his premier striker to be involved at least at some stage of the match against Liverpool, but now has revealed that the player has failed to travel with the team.



Whether Aguero can play in the derby against Manchester United on Saturday now remains to be seen. Guardiola in fact took time to reveal that the physios have spoken to the player and have come to know that he still has a "small problem" and isn't comfortable.





"He is in Manchester. He didn't come. We'll see [if he plays against Man Utd]", Guardiola said at a press conference at Anfield.

"Sergio is much much better, but today the physios spoke to him and he said he still has a small problem and isn't comfortable."



The Citizens have three important games to play within the space of seven days, with a Champions League semi-final spot at stake.



They could even lay their hands on the Premier League title if they win against their rivals Manchester United this weekend.

