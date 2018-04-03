XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2018 - 18:46 BST

Pierre-Michel Lasogga On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Fulham at Craven Cottage in a Championship fixture this evening.

Paul Heckingbottom's men edged out Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Good Friday to boost confidence ahead of their trip to London, but the Whites face a tough task against third placed Fulham, who are chasing a top two spot.




The last five meetings between the teams have ended in draws, but with 12th placed Leeds needing to keep faint playoff hopes alive, another draw would do little for either side.

Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom picks Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, while in defence he selects Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington as the central pairing. Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira will look to boss midfield, while Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski operate off Caleb Ekuban.

If Heckingbottom needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, with options including Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Pawel Cibicki available.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw remains out with injury.

 


Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Peacock-Farrell, Berardi (c), Jansson, Pennington, Dallas, Vieira, O'Kane, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Ekuban

Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Pearce, Phillips, Lasogga, Cibicki, Grot
 