Rangers Skipper Lee Wallace Suffers Setback On Road To Recovery

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers skipper Lee Wallace has suffered a setback on his road to recovery as he looks to return to action as soon as possible.



The 30-year-old has been out of action since September after being forced off with a groin injury in the Scottish Premiership draw against Partick Thistle.











The full-back was forced to undergo surgery earlier this year, keeping him out of action, though the left-back had returned to training in recent weeks.



However, Gers manager Greaeme Murty now reveals that Wallace has another issue to deal with, which will delay the process of his returning to action.





“He had a flare up from a small procedure to try and alleviate some tension in his groin", Murty told his club's official channel.

“We are hopeful of getting him back onto the grass this week but obviously it is a time where his body is telling him some signals that aren’t great for us.



“So we have to take our time with him and make sure we respect the athlete and get him back onto the grass and give him a load that is commensurate to his level and give him something that he is capable of doing."



Giving an insight into the issue that has been troubling Wallace, the Rangers manager added: “Basically, he had an injection into some scar tissue to try and break that up and sometimes you get a flare from that and increase your sensitivity and increase your irritation around that area, which isn’t nice to play with."



Murty however is confident that Wallace will soon shrug off the issue and step up his training yet again.



“But we are hopeful that in the next couple of days that will start to settle down and he can start to increase his load again.”



Wallace has so far managed just appearances seven times overall for the Gers this season.









